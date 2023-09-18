To Pursue Organizational Renewal, NNPCL Directs More Management Staff To Proceed On Early Retirement

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the recent exit of three Executive Vice Presidents of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the national oil company has directed some management staff with less than fifteen months to proceed on early retirement, THE WHISTLER can report.

The move will see some top management officials exiting the Company from Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

THE WHISTLER understands that the early retirement is part of the NNPCL’s bid to pursue effective organizational renewal to support the delivery of its strategic business objectives.

This strategic business objectives, it was learnt, has made it imperative for the NNPCL to rejuvenate it’s workforce.

It was also gathered that the early retirement of the management staff is in line with the commitment of the NNPCL to scale up it’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

The retirement of the top management staff is coming barely three days after THE WHISTLER reported the retirement of the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy Abdulkabir Ahmed; Executive Vice President Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye; and Executive Vice President, Downstream Adeyemi Adetunji.

This Newspaper had reported that following the decision to retire the three EVPs, the NNPCL announced their replacement with Olalekan Ogunleye now appointed as the EVP Gas and power and New Energy. He is to replace Ahmed who had served the company in various capacity before the retirement.

Also, EVP Upstream Tombomieye is to be replaced by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan who before now the Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer is.

Eyesan who led the commercial negotiation and superintended over the Joint Entitlement Models for managing the renewed PSCs in OMLs 133, 138, 125, 132, 128 & 132 would now take charge as the EVP in charge of upstream.

For the EVP Downstream Adetunji, he was replaced by Adedapo Segun.

The new appointment is part of the progress being made in the ongoing reforms of the NNPC Ltd as well as enable the National Oil Company further position itself for global competitiveness.

The move will also enable the NNPC establish continuity of leadership in critical businesses; uplift younger people to positions of authority.

Findings further revealed that the move was critical as it would assist NNPC in benefiting from international best practices while consolidating it’s position as an international oil company.

It was learnt that through the appointments, the NNPC would also be promoting inclusion of women into business leadership and shrink the organization to nimble size and effectiveness.

The Corporate Affairs Commission had on September 21, 2021, completed the incorporation of the NNPC Ltd in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The PIA was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari on 16th August, 2021, following its passage by the National Assembly in July of the same year.

With the registration by the CAC, the NNPC Ltd was floated with an initial capital of N200bn making history as the company with the highest share capital in the country.

Between when the PIA was signed into law in August last year and now, the management of the NNPC has taken proactive steps to transform the Company in line with global best practices.

This scheme of retirement affected other senior management staff who are due for retirement in 2024.