To Stop ‘Errant Behaviour’ In Oil Sector, Tinubu Rejigs NUPRC, Appoints 3 Executive Commissioners, Redeploys One

Oil & Gas
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu-
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has rejigged the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in a move said to be aimed at improving regulatory efficiency and discouraging “errant behaviour” in the sector.

The change saw the appointment of three new executive commissioners to the commission and the redeployment of one.

Advertisement

Mr. Bashir Indabawa, representing the North West region, was appointed Executive Commissioner for Exploration and Acreage Management while Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, representing the South East region, has been redeployed to take charge of Corporate Services and Administration.

RELATED
Nigeria

Tinubu Eyes ‘Billions Of Dollars’ In Healthcare Investment, Appoints AfDB’s Abdu Mukhtar To Lead New…

Nigeria Politics

Support Tinubu If You Truly Believe In Nigeria, Presidency Replies Obi’s Criticism Of Supreme Court Verdict

Mr. Enorense Amadasu, representing the South-South region, will assume the role of Executive Commissioner for Development and Production while Mr Babajide Fasina will become the new Executive Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning, representing the South West region.

President Bola Tinubu’s senior media adviser on media, Ajuri Ngelale, who made the announcement late Tuesday, noted that the appointments are subject to confirmation of the Senate.

He said the President’s decision was based on “his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.”

Advertisement

The NUPRC, formerly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is a department under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources saddled with monitoring the oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws.

Leave a comment

Advertisement