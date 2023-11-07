To Stop ‘Errant Behaviour’ In Oil Sector, Tinubu Rejigs NUPRC, Appoints 3 Executive Commissioners, Redeploys One

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has rejigged the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in a move said to be aimed at improving regulatory efficiency and discouraging “errant behaviour” in the sector.

The change saw the appointment of three new executive commissioners to the commission and the redeployment of one.

Mr. Bashir Indabawa, representing the North West region, was appointed Executive Commissioner for Exploration and Acreage Management while Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, representing the South East region, has been redeployed to take charge of Corporate Services and Administration.

Mr. Enorense Amadasu, representing the South-South region, will assume the role of Executive Commissioner for Development and Production while Mr Babajide Fasina will become the new Executive Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning, representing the South West region.

President Bola Tinubu’s senior media adviser on media, Ajuri Ngelale, who made the announcement late Tuesday, noted that the appointments are subject to confirmation of the Senate.

He said the President’s decision was based on “his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.”

The NUPRC, formerly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is a department under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources saddled with monitoring the oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws.