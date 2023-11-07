Enugu: Kidnapped UNTH Medical Doctor Rescued In Forest

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The kidnapped medical doctor working for the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla in Enugu State, has been rescued, THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday.

He was rescued by police operatives serving at Ozalla Police Division of the Enugu State Command, assisted by the neighbourhood watch group and Nkanu West special vigilantes, according to the state police commissioner CP Kanayo Uzuegbu.

The CP stated this during the parade of some criminal suspects on Tuesday. He said the incident occurred on November 5, at about 4.00am.

According to him, “The medical doctor was rescued in a forest between Udi and Akaegbe-Ugwu communities. The victim was reported to have been abducted from the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, by yet-to-be identified hoodlums, at about 7.30 p.m. of November 4, 2023.

“The rescue is due to the prompt response of the operatives to a distress call on the incident. Preliminary investigation reveals that the hoodlums gained entrance into the teaching hospital through its back end, which is unfenced, porous and leading into a forest.”

He said investigations were ongoing to arrest the fleeing miscreants.