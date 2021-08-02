Tokyo 2020: We’ve Learnt Our Lessons, NBBF Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Basketball Federation on Monday said it had learnt its lessons after Nigerian female and male basketball teams, D’Tigress and D’Tigers, crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without a single win.

The NBBF made the remark in a tweet after D’Tigress lost to Japan in the early hours of Monday.

NBBF said, “Dear fans, we deeply appreciate your unflinching support for @NigeriaBasket & @DtigressNG before & during preparation for @Olympics. Your support during the games cannot be quantified.

“Lessons have been learnt and we’ll get better. We’ll not stop until we conquer the world,” the NBBF tweeted.

Nigeria’s female basketball team on Monday crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games without securing a single win in all their Group ‘B’ games.

The team on Monday lost 83-102 in their last game against Japan.

D’Tigress had in their first match lost to the United States female team 81-72.

The team were a tough opposition for the Nigerian female team that were making their first appearance since 2004.

They Nigerian female team also lost 87-62 in their second group game to France last Friday.

The male team, D’Tigers, were beaten in their last group games 80-71 by their Italian opponent.

D’Tigers also failed to secure a single win in group B where they lost 92 – 99 to Germany in their second game and Australia 67-84 in first group game.

They had beaten the United States male basketball team 90-87 in a pre-Olympic friendly in Las Vegas, while Argentina also lost to them 94-71.

Prior to the games, D’Tigress had accused the Federation of owing players, officials allowances and other services to the tune of over $73,118.

The unpaid allowances had allegedly lingered since the 2018 World Cup.