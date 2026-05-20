Tonye Cole Withdraws From Rivers APC Governorship Primaries, Backs Party

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A leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Patrick Cole, has formally withdrawn from the party’s gubernatorial primaries, citing the need for unity, reconciliation, and stability within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Cole announced his decision in a press statement issued on Wednesday evening, barely 24 hours before the scheduled APC governorship primaries in Rivers State.

The former APC governorship candidate said his withdrawal followed extensive consultations with party stakeholders, supporters, and members of his political team after a crucial meeting convened by the national leadership of the party to address the future of the Rivers APC.

According to him, the decision was taken in deference to the supremacy of the party and in the overall interest of peace and collective progress within the APC.

Cole noted that he had consistently championed dialogue and reconciliation among different factions within the Rivers chapter of the party, stressing that strong institutions and party cohesion remain essential to sustainable political development.

He said the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the national leadership of the APC involved “far-reaching discussions” aimed at presenting a united front ahead of both the primaries and the 2027 elections.

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“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries,” he stated.

The APC chieftain further pledged total support to whoever eventually emerges as the party’s governorship candidate, promising to work with the leadership of the party toward electoral victory in 2027.

“Accordingly, I wish to formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my full support and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries,” he added.

Cole described the decision as a difficult but necessary sacrifice made after deep reflection and patriotism, emphasising his continued commitment to the growth of the APC and the development of Rivers State.

He also expressed appreciation to party loyalists, women’s groups, youths, elders, and supporters across the state who backed his ambition throughout the political process.

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“I wish to sincerely appreciate the thousands of party faithful, supporters, women groups, youths, elders, and well-meaning people of Rivers State who have stood steadfastly with me throughout this journey,” he said.

Although stepping away from the contest, Cole maintained that he remains committed to the ideals and aspirations that inspired his political movement and vowed to continue contributing to the advancement of Rivers State.

He urged his supporters to remain peaceful and cooperate fully with the APC leadership, while calling for unity among party members ahead of the next general elections.

“Let us unite and work together to secure victory for our President, our party, and all APC candidates in the 2027 General Elections,” he stated.

Cole’s withdrawal is expected to significantly reshape the dynamics of the APC governorship race in Rivers State, especially amid ongoing efforts by the party’s national leadership to resolve internal disagreements and strengthen cohesion within the state chapter ahead of the high-stakes 2027 political contest.