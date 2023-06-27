Treat Drug Users With Respect, Empathy – Ministry Urges Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As FG, NAFDAC Call For Collective Effort To Tackle Drug Abuse

The Ministry of Health has called for a joint effort to reduce the menace of drug abuse and stop the discrimination and stigmatization of drug users in Nigeria.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olunfunso Adebiyi, made the call on Monday in Abuja during a press briefing held to commemorate World Drug Day, also known as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The day is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

This year’s campaign tagged “People first: stop the stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention”, aims to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based and voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director of Food and Drug Services, FMoH, Pharm. Olubunmi Aribeana, said the issue of drug abuse is a public problem that requires the parents, schools and the media to join hands toward awareness creation and sensitization to reduce the effect of drug abuse in the country.

She said a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimated that 376,000 people are high drug users with 1 in 5 of themselves injecting with drugs which translates to 80,000 people estimated to inject drugs in Nigeria.

Aribeana added that 78 percent of those injecting drugs were men and the most common drug injected was pharmaceutical opioids such as tramadol, codeine, morphine, cocaine, and tranquilizers.

According to her, the survey also revealed that among every 4 drug users in Nigeria, 1 is a woman, and 1 in 5 people who had used drugs in the past is suffering from drug use disorder.

Further, she said the 2020 World Drug Report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) shows that people who inject drugs are at risk of HIV, Tuberculosis, and viral Hepatitis B and C.

In addition to drug overdose-related death, the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 reported that psychoactive drug use is responsible for more than 450,000 deaths annually which indicates that the menace of drug abuse has reached an epidemic proportion and thus requires a concerted effort by all.

She added, “Drug trafficking and use are not only a threat to security, governance, and development of our nation but also the health of our citizenry.”

The Ministry of Health has in 2018 adopted the 2016 United Nations General Assembly Special Session on Drugs (UNGASS) document which heralded a change in thinking in the international drug policy by recommending comprehensive harm reduction services and preventive treatment by setting up a technical working group in Nigeria to lead the implementation of three critical harm reduction services focus on people who use drugs which include: “Needle and string program; aimed at reducing the transmission of HIV and Hepatitis B and C by preventing sterile injecting equipment for injecting drug users,

“We have the community distribution of Naloxone; this aims to prevent opioid overdose and related death through the provision of free Naloxone to opioid users,

“Thirdly, we have medication-assisted treatment which involves the use of medication alongside counseling and behavioral therapy” she announced.

She also said that while providing healthcare treatment, there is a need to proactively address barriers to treatment such as stigma and discrimination as well as strengthen prevention efforts, early detection measures, and institutionalize essential harm reduction services to curb the menace in the interest, well-being, and development of Nigerians.

According to her, Nigeria needs the combined efforts and contributions of stakeholders like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), WHO, Civil Society Organizations, and other pertinent stakeholders as it relates to stigma and discrimination through promoting language and attitudes that are none frightening, empathetic, respectful, and none judgmental to people who use drugs. She also suggested that stakeholders review the socio-cultural, economic, and political factors that contribute to drug abuse in Nigeria.

While commending the efforts of stakeholders, she tasked them to double up their efforts in creating awareness of the harmful effects of stigma and discrimination on drug users and their families, review the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to recognize drug use and drug use disorder as a public health problem, raise awareness on the HIV and Hepatitis epidemic among people who use drugs, empower young people and communities with evidence-based information to prevent drug use and addiction Improve surveillance and enforcement of controlled medicines laws, regulations, and policies to curb the none medical use controlled medicines.

She reiterated that stigma and discrimination “only harm the physical and mental health of the people using drugs, while preventing them from accessing the help they need.”

In her remarks, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, appreciated the FMoH for organizing such an event, she said the agency recognizes the importance of narcotics and controlled substances for its medical, industrial, and scientific use, and purposes however, she noted that the substances have a great effect on individuals, public health and impact the socioeconomic fabric of the country. She said it is important to ensure that those that need the drugs have access, but also drug abuse and misuse must be minimized in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Prof. Adeyeye, the Deputy Director, Narcotic and Controlled Substances Directorate NAFDAC, Pharm. Unoma Asomugha, said the issues relating to drug abuse are common and shared responsibilities with everyone having roles to play in ensuring that” We stop the stigma, we stop discrimination and we strengthen prevention. “

The CEO/ Prevention Specialist, the Shelter Youth and Community Network, Maria Ilugbuhi, said about 14.3 million people use drugs in Nigeria, with cannabis being the most used drug in the country accounting for 10.6 million users which is three times compare to the global prevalence.

Ilugbuhi argued that because drug misuse affects everyone, whether directly or indirectly, Nigeria must take it personally. She also mentioned that as part of the preventive measures, emphasis should be given to a public information campaign to lead the provision of solutions to drug abuse, in addition to having counseling and mediation as alternatives to conviction and punishment for appropriate drug-related offenses of minor nature committed by drug users in order to prevent exposing them to other crimes.

She emphasizes that parents should allow their children to participate in early childhood education to help them develop social, emotional, and cognitive skills. They should also allow their children to participate in drug education to help young people learn when and how to say no to drugs, as well as to address mental health disorders in children from the age of 6 to 10.

She asserted that at the community level, the implementation of the alcohol and tobacco policies should be implemented “so that alcohol and tobacco is not readily available to young people” including banning advertisements on tobacco and alcohol and increasing taxes on product that targets young people.