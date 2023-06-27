Obi Condemns Widespread Demolition Of ‘Illegal Structures’ By State Governments

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the widespread demolition of “so-called ‘illegal’ structures erected by some innocent Nigerian citizens in error”.

Recall that some state Governors, particularly Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, had commenced a demolition spree of structures approved by the past administration.

However, Obi in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday said it was counterproductive to demolish structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices and stores despite Nigeria’s 70 million housing deficit.

The LP candidate who noted that some demolitions may be excusable urged governments across the country to sensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

He appealed to regulatory governmental authorities to combine the need to enforce compliance with consideration for human feelings and necessary compassion amid the huge unemployment, inflation and high costs of living that Nigerians are currently facing.

The LP candidate also called for the prompt payment of adequate compensation to victims of demolition

He said, “Recently, there have been reports of widespread government demolition of so-called ‘illegal’ structures erected by some innocent Nigerian citizens in error.

“We face a paradox: with a 70 million housing deficit and vast unmet housing needs nationwide some resort to self-help of building structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices and stores. Invariably, some of these structures were either not approved or were built with the tacit collusion or approval of the local authorities.

“While some of these ongoing demolitions may be excusable, they have nonetheless, left many victims, mostly ordinary people who erred innocently or were ill-informed or misguided. Necessary corrective measures to planning or zoning violations by governments, need not be punitive or unduly insensitive. There should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action.

“I respectfully appeal to various governmental authorities to marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes, with consideration for human feelings and necessary compassion. In Nigeria, we live in a time of extreme difficulties for citizens because of stagnated income, spiraling inflation, huge unemployment escalating socio-economic costs and high costs of living.

“Nigerian citizens should therefore, not be subjected to the additional stress of unexpected hardship. Moreover, the various concerned governments should consider paying compensation to those who have lost properties and livelihood in these unfortunate demolitions to ameliorate their suffering. Such compensation should fall under the rubric of eminent domain that is applicable for properties and assets acquired or demolished in the public interest.

“It cannot ever be overemphasized that the primary duty of any government is the responsibility to care for and protect her citizens,” he added.