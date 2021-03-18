Trial Of Okorocha’s Aides Stalls As Imo Govt’s Lawyer Falls Sick

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The trial of 14 aids and associates of former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was on Thursday adjourned over the prosecution counsel’s ill health.

The state government had charged them to court for allegedly breaking into the premises of Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartment, Owerri.

The state government had sealed off the property allegedly belonging to Okorocha’s wife on the grounds that it was acquired with funds stolen from the state’s coffers.

Adjournment of the trial came as the state prosecution counsel, Mr. S. c Ibechem, informed the court of his inability to continue with the prosecution on health grounds.

Ibechem, who was present in court, said he only came to inform the judge about his ill health, adding that he needed time to consult his physician.

The defense counsel, Chief Eddy Onyema, told the court he had no objection to the prayer made by Ibechem.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B. U. Adikaibe, subsequently adjourned to April 22, 2021, for continuation of prosecution.

Meanwhile, police prosecutor, Omo-Osagie M. A., informed the court that Okorocha’s former appointees, Lasbery Okaforanyanwu, Ijeoma Igboanusi and his son in-laws, Uche Nwosu and Dr. Uzoma Anwuka, were at large.