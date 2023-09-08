Tribunal Judgement: There Was Enough Evidence To Nullify Election, PDP Says

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi has said there was enough evidence before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to warrant the nullification of the February 25 poll won by President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed petitions filed by PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and the Allied Peoples Movement, APM while affirming Tinubu’s election.

Atiku and Obi have announced their decision to challenge the tribunal’s verdict at the Supreme Court.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, Abdullahi said the tribunal should have nullified the election and ordered a rerun.

He said, “There was a lot of evidence that was provided by the parties to nullify the election.

“If the judges had nullified the election and ordered a rerun, it would’ve made a lot of sense.

“But for the respected judges to say that from the beginning to the end, there’s nothing wrong with the election; it’s a shock to us. We are yet to recover from the shock.”

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, had at a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday noted that the verdict delivered by the tribunal was shocking and confusing.

“As a law abiding political party, we receive the judgment with shock along with other Nigerians. Members should however not lose focus or be distracted.

“Lawyers, politicians and other stakeholders from all divides were left confused as both law and facts were visibly thrown overboard.

“Close observation from the faces of Nigerians across the country shows hopelessness and despair since the pronouncement of the judgment,” Damagum said.