Atiku Backs Arsenal To Win Premier League Title Despite Aston Villa Defeat

Former Nigeria Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar is confident that Arsenal can win the Premier League title despite a dismal 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s team title hopes suffered a major hit after they failed to take advantage of Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored two late second half goals to condemn Arsenal to their first Premier League loss in 2024.

The result handed the top spot to Manchester City, who are two points clear of Arsenal and Liverpool going into the last six games of the season.

Atiku, who is a life-long Arsenal fan is hopeful that the club can put the setback behind them to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

He wrote on X: “Not the result we expected from Arsenal. But we move; it’s not over until it is over.”

Arsenal have a tough run-in in their last six games of the season, starting with a tough trip to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday before a home clash with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to win all their games which also include clashes against Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton in their last three games of the season.

The Gunners will be back in action on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.