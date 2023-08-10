BREAKING: ECOWAS Puts Defence Chiefs On Standby For Military Action In Niger

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has placed defence chiefs in member states on standby for potential military action in the Niger Republic, following the ongoing military coup that saw the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Advertisement

This comes hours after the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, called for diplomatic negotiations as the primary means of resolving the crisis, emphasizing that military intervention should be considered only as a last resort.

ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray, while reading resolutions at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, announced the decision to activate the ECOWAS stand-by force in response to the Niger coup leader’s defiance of the West Africa bloc’s 7-day ultimatum.

“Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means,” part of the resolutions read.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO:

The President of ECOWAS has Ordered the Deployment of the ECOWAS-Standby Force to restore Constitutional Order in the Republic of Niger. pic.twitter.com/tpY0RdXpsd — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2023