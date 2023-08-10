BREAKING: ECOWAS Puts Defence Chiefs On Standby For Military Action In Niger
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has placed defence chiefs in member states on standby for potential military action in the Niger Republic, following the ongoing military coup that saw the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.
This comes hours after the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, called for diplomatic negotiations as the primary means of resolving the crisis, emphasizing that military intervention should be considered only as a last resort.
ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray, while reading resolutions at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, announced the decision to activate the ECOWAS stand-by force in response to the Niger coup leader’s defiance of the West Africa bloc’s 7-day ultimatum.
“Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.
“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.
“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means,” part of the resolutions read.