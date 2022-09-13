Troops Unleash Offensive Against Bandits, Rescue 10 Hostages In Kaduna

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kaduna State Government on Tuesday disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army killed bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The government disclosed this in a statement signed by its Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said during the operation executed by Operation Forest Sanity, at least 10 hostages were rescued in one of the dislodged camps in ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’, Igabi LGA of the state.

The rescued victims include Surajo Aliyu, Ayuba Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed, Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed, Mohammadu Ibrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalam, Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick.

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued ten kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes. The images attached depict the dire situation in which the hostages were found.

“The troops who came under further attack in the thick forest successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families,” the statement said.

The statement, however, did not disclose the number of bandits that were killed but noted that the troops “neutralized an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA”.

The troops thereafter, recovered three locally made rifles, AK-47 magazine, AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, 11 mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one frag jacket, spanners, knives and chains.