Iran Vows To Retaliate Against Israel For ‘Killing’ Its General In Airstrike

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel “will certainly pay” for allegedly killing one of its Revolutionary Guard General, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, in an airstrike in Syria.

Raisi said in a statement that “Without a doubt, this action is another sign of frustration, helplessness, and incapacity of the usurping Zionist regime in the region.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that “Tel Aviv faces a tough countdown” based on the development.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told the press that while his country has the right to protect its interest, he would not comment on the development.

“I won’t comment on foreign reports, these or others in the Middle East.

“The Israeli military obviously has a job to protect the security interests of Israel.”

The development is happening amid the ongoing war between the IDF and Hamas militants in Gaza, a Palestine enclave.