As Iran Begins Retaliatory Attacks, US, UK Others Promise Ironclad Defence For Israel

After days of waiting, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have announced “dozens of drones and missiles” at Israel.

It said the launch of aerial drones at Israel was in retaliation for an attack on its consulate in Syria on 1 April which killed seven military officers, including a top commander.

Israel and allies had anticipated imminent attacks and had put their military commands on high alert.

Report from an Israeli TV show, the nation expected the attacks at 23pm.

Confirming the attacks, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced that they had launched missiles as well as drones “at specific targets.”

Following the announcement, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were on high alert and “monitoring all targets.”

An emergency war cabinet meeting was convened by Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Natanyahu.

The development has forced Israel, Lebanon and Iraq to close their airspaces, while Syria and Jordan have put their air defences on alert, BBC has reported.

Following intelligence reports which were received in Israel before Iran’s drone launches, Netanyahu said his country’s “defensive systems” were deployed.

“We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

“We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries,” the PM said.

The US responded to the reported attacks with its National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying, “President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad.

“The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.”

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while condemning the attacks described Iran’s attacks as “reckless” vowing that the UK would “continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners,” a statement quoted by BBC said.

The IRGC, the most powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces, the attack was “in retaliation against the Zionist regime’s (Israel) repeated crimes, including the attack on the Iranian embassy’s consulate in Damascus.”