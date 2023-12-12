Turkish Football Association Suspends League After Club President Assaulted Referee

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Turkish Football Association has suspended all leagues in the country after MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched a match official.

Referee Halil Umut Meler was hit in the face by Koca after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser against Caykur Rizespor to end the encounter 1-1.

The shameful act has drawn widespread criticism from the football circle.

“The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told a news conference.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football,” he added.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino labelled the incident as ‘totally unacceptable’ and said that violence has “no place in our sport or societyWithout match officials there is no football.

“Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”

The referee received several blows from others after the President had assaulted him, he suffered a minor fracture.

Turkey’s minister of internal affairs, Ali Yerlikaya revealed that some suspects have been arrested and the referee is responding to treatment.

“There is no life threat for the moment. He only has bleeding around his left eye and a small fracture.

“We will [monitor] our referee until the morning due to head trauma. We will discharge him from hospital after the necessary examinations in the morning.”

MKE Ankaragucu expressed regret following their president’s actions, saying in a statement: “We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening.

“We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium.”

The Turkish Football Association condemned the incident and has to punish the club’s President and everyone involved in the assault.

“The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today.

“In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way.”