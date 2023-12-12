Ondo Varsity Appoints Don Researching Anti-diabetes Plant As 1st Professor Of Biochemistry

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has appointed Prof. Augustine Olusola the first Professor in the Department of Biochemistry of the institution.

Olusola who is currently researching and evaluating plants for antioxidant, anti-diabetic and anti-malarial potencies as well as their toxicity concerns, specializes in Clinical Toxicology, Medical and Environmental Biochemistry.

He joined the services of the University on January 12, 2001 as a Graduate Assistant in the Department of Biochemistry and rose through the ranks until October 01, 2020, when he became Professor.

He holds B.Sc. (Hons.), M.Sc. and Ph.D (Biochemical Toxicology) from the prestigious University of Benin, Benin City.

Olusola has been very active in teaching and research and has published over 70 articles in both local and foreign peer-reviewed journals.

He had also presented several award-winning scientific papers at both local and international conferences.

The professor is a Fellow, Strategic Institute for Natural Resources and Human Development (FRHD), Abuja and Fellow, Institute of Industrial Administration of Nigeria (FIIA), Abuja.

Olusola who is married, with children, is a Senior Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).