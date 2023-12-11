Twenty-Seven Members Of Rivers House Of Assembly Dump PDP For APC

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis rocking the Rivers State Executive and the legislature took a new twist on Monday as 27 out of 32 members of the House of Assembly led by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule (Obio/Akpor Constituency 1) defected to All Progressive Congress APC.

The lawmakers announced their defection on Monday morning in Portharcourt while reaffirming their total loyalty to the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Rivers State was plunged into political crisis between October 29 and 30, this year, when the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly was burnt, following alleged moves to impeach the Governor Simi Fubara.

The development consequently led to the emergence of two factional speakers – Matins Amaehule, who is loyal to Wike; and Edison Ehie, a strong supporter of Fubara.

Fubara had last month in a peace meeting with President Bola Tinubu apologised for the crisis, assuring that he was ready to embrace the path of lasting peace to advance progress and development of the state.