LASTMA Sacks Five Officers Indicted For Corruption

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sacked five officers for corruption.

Their sacking followed recommendations of the Personnel Management Board of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

The board had during their meeting on August 19 indicted seven officers of the agency, which was ratified by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

“As a rider to the ratification of every recommendations of the Personnel Management Board by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission (C.S.C) on the seven (7) indicted LASTMA officials, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Friday, 8th of December, 2023 released letters of Termination of Appointments and Reprimand to all 7 indicted Officials of the Agency at Oshodi, Lagos,” said Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Monday.

“While Five (5) LASTMA officials indicted for corruptions received letter of Termination of appointment’, remaining two (2) received letter of ‘Reprimand’ for absence from duty posts without leave”.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakara Oki Olalekan, stated that the disciplinary action taken was in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

He maintained that the agency would only get better if and when members of the public shared their experiences, including positive ones, and provided evidence where applicable of perceived misdemeanours.

While urging every motoring public to abide by the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018, Bakare Oki disclosed that cases against the remaining 14 indicted LASTMA officials are undergoing additional administrative review.

“This is necessary for all of us to promote a Greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realization of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the First Pillar of the THEMES Plus Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation),” the statement quoted him as saying.