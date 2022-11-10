Twitter: 24Hrs After Buhari, Others Received ‘Official’ Labels, Elon Musk Gets Rid Of New Feature

Billionaire businessman and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has backtracked on a new feature that adds ‘official’ labels to certain categories of accounts on the platform.

This comes less than a day after Twitter’s early products executive, Esther Crawford, announced the introduction of the new label in a series of tweets.

The reversal was confirmed by Musk after a verified Twitter user, @MKBHD, made a tweet about having two ‘verified’ and ‘official’ check marks on his account. He tweeted subsequently that the second label was gone from his bio.

Musk replied to his tweet saying, “I just killed it”.

He further explained, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.”

The platform had announced its intention to add the label as a means of differentiating between the categories of verified accounts after it rolled out its new $8 subscription service, which automatically gives the blue check to all subscribers.

THE WHISTLER reported that a few prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinabjo, and other top government officials and celebrities, received the ‘official’ label on Wednesday.