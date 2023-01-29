Two Children, 7 Others Killed As Truck Falls On Commercial Bus In Lagos

Nine persons were on Sunday confirmed dead as a truck laden with container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi, in Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the victims include four adult males, three adult females, one boy child and one female child. However, one adult female was rescued alive and was taken to the trauma centre.

Investigations by LASEMA revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.”

“The Agency’s heavy duty Goliath and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on ground. The Agency’s Ambulance, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, LASTMA and Nigeria Police have been working on this situation which is now concluded.

“Further investigation to be carried out by the Nigeria Police on the removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending,” Oke-Osanyintolu added.