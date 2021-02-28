Two Cultists Arrested For Armed Robbery In Anambra

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Two alleged members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, Chiboy Ezike, 25, of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area, and Chiemere Ajuluchukwu, 23, of Awada, both of Anambra State, were Saturday evening arrested over armed robbery-related offences.

They were alleged to be operating along Nkpor/Obosi axis when they were nabbed. According to the state police PRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed, they were caught at about 5:30pm following a distress call that armed robbers were operating along Nkpor/Obosi axis.

He said on getting the hint, “Police operatives attached to the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit in conjunction with the Scorpion Vigilante Group, Obosi, responded and moved to the scene. On sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged them into fierce gun duel, as a result, the two suspects sustained gunshot injuries on their hand and leg, leading to their arrest.”

He said the duo also confessed to being members of a secret cult group called Supreme Vikings Confraternity, adding that exhibits recovered in their possessions included two locally made pistols and 10 live cartridges.

Our correspondent reports that the suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Anambra State, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, weekend, called on Ndi Anambra to sustain the tempo by assisting the command with ‘actionable intelligence in order to discover authors of crimes in the state’.

He also reassured the public that the command, under his watch, would continue to protect lives and property of all the citizens in accordance with internationally-acceptable best practices.