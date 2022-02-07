Two Missing Female Children Found In Enugu

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Two female children, aged about three and six, respectively, were Monday found in Enugu metropolis.

According to the police public relations officer, Enugu State Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the kids were brought to the Central Police Station by a good samaritan.

He said, “The general public, particularly residents of Enugu, are hereby informed that a good samaritan brought to the Central Police Station (CPS), Enugu, two female children of about two and six years, respectively.

“They were found wandering and crying along Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

“They children, who are suspected to be siblings, gave their names as Amanda and Chioma, while Amanda, the older of them, mentioned the name of their mother as Ifunnaya, who sells food.”

Ndukwe said all efforts made to locate the parents or relatives of the children for identification had proved abortive.

The command therefore called on ‘anyone who can identify or assist the police to locate and reunite the children with their family to visit the Central Police Station, Enugu, or call 08068820580’.

