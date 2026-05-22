Sokoto ADC Affirms National, State Assembly Candidates For 2027 Polls

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has formally affirmed its candidates for the National and State Assembly elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The party described the affirmation as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure across the state.

At the affirmation exercise, the delegates endorsed serving House of Representatives member, Mani Maishinko Katami, as the party’s candidate for Sokoto North Senatorial District.

They also affirmed former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Faruk Malami Yabo, as the party’s senatorial candidate for Sokoto South, while a former Chairman of Rabah Local Government Area emerged as the party’s candidate for Sokoto East Senatorial District.

The party further confirmed candidates for all eleven House of Representatives seats and the thirty State House of Assembly constituencies across the state.

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Speaking after the exercise, the senatorial candidates expressed appreciation to party members and leadership for the confidence reposed in them, pledging to work towards strengthening security, improving welfare, and addressing socio-economic challenges confronting residents of the state.

The candidates also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the party’s manifesto if elected during the 2027 elections.

Party stakeholders at the gathering reiterated support for former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Dan-Iya, who had earlier emerged as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The affirmation exercise comes amid growing political activities in Sokoto State as parties intensify preparations ahead of the next general elections.