APC Delegates Return Sani As Kaduna Flagbearer

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Governor Uba Sani has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general election after securing 459,393 affirmation votes in the party’s primary held on Thursday.

Sani, who was the sole aspirant, received overwhelming backing from delegates and party stakeholders across the state during the exercise, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The primary drew participation from party leaders, elected officials, and delegates representing all 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

Chairman of the APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primary Election Committee, Hafiz Kawu, announced the result, describing the process as peaceful, transparent, and reflective of growing unity within the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

The motion for the adoption of the affirmation votes was moved by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, and was unanimously endorsed by delegates.

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Speaking after his emergence, Sani thanked party members and residents for what he called a strong vote of confidence in his administration.

He said the endorsement signalled a renewed mandate to deepen inclusive governance, improve security, and accelerate development across the state.

According to the governor, his administration has recorded progress in promoting peace, unity, and development through dialogue and people-focused policies, spanning infrastructure, education, rural development, and urban renewal.

He assured residents of continued efforts to consolidate on these gains and build a more peaceful, prosperous, and economically vibrant Kaduna State.