Eid-el-Kabir: Dutse Butchers Project Hike In Slaughter Fees

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Some butchers in Dutse, Jagawa, have expressed concern over high transportation fares which might affect costs of slaughter and meat processing services during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

They said the trend would negatively affect the operation of slaughter slabs and mobile services.

A cross section of the butchers said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Dutse.

A NAN check at Dutse abattoir showed that the cost of animal slaughter and meat processing had shot up by about 200 per cent as against the previous festive season.

The slaughter fee for ram ranges between N5,000 and above per head, while a bull costs between N20,000 and above, depending on its size.

Meat processing including packaging and roasting previously cost about N5,000 for goats, and N10,000 for rams per head, respectively.

The Head Butcher, Ado Sakin-Fawa, said they envisaged a significant rise in fees this season due to the rising cost of transportation.

He said the trend was favourable during the previous Eid-el-Kabir season, as more families had the financial stability to afford their services.

Sarkin-Fawa said the anticipated increase was largely driven by the rise in transportation costs across neighbouring communities and markets.

“Transport fares to places such as Sabuwar Kasuwa, Shuwarin and Wudil have increased significantly in recent months.

“As a result, butchers and meat processors now spend more on movement and other operational expenses,” he said.

Sarkin-Fawa said butchers rendering home slaughtering services might demand higher charges to cover the rising transport costs.

Another butcher, Ahmad Mai-Nama, described the situation as uncertain and economically challenging.

He said that although there were no fixed charges for slaughter and other services, the prevailing economic realities would push it up.

“This year, charges may largely depend on the prevailing economic situation and the cost of transportation,” he said.

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He lamented that business activities had remained low ahead of the festive period.

Also, Babannan Abdullahi, a dried meat processor, projected an increase in processing charges due to the soaring price of petrol and other ingredients.

Abdullahi Awaisu, a Suya spot operator, said the charge for the services had increased, triggered by the inflationary trend in the country.

He, however, expressed optimism that the economic condition would improve to enable them to enjoy good patronage.