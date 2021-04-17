Uber, Bolt Drivers Threaten Strike, Demand Upward Review Of Fares

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Uber and Bolt drivers have threatened to embark on an industrial action over non-increment of fares charged by operators.

The e-cab operators, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association at a press conference on Saturday noted that the companies had left the price unchanged despite increases in the price of fuel, and high inflation rate which had impacted negatively on the price of food items and other essential commodities.

The National President of PEDPA, Idris Shonuga, said there was need for the companies to review the fares to reflect the current economic reality in the country.

He noted that over 95 per cent of e-hailing transactions are consummated through Uber and Bolt platforms.

He said, “Instead of fixing a new and reasonable fare in line with inflation, the companies have recklessly continued to maintain the low fare, thereby, impoverishing hard working young Nigerians who are diligently and lawfully trying to make a decent living.

“In a quest to work and harmoniously at resolving some issues, the association wrote several letters to the companies which was not attended to showing non-chalant attitude towards our plight.

“Your companies have failed, refused and neglected to honour our request for a meeting to discuss issues beneficial to all e-hailing drivers in Nigeria and to fashion a harmonious relationship that will benefit, dignify and improve the standard of living of e-hailing drivers, private car owners and the general standard of e-hailing business in the country.”

The Association also demanded adequate welfare package for drivers and compensation to the families of those that lost their lives, or are permanently disabled in the line of duty,

He noted that over 15 drivers had lost their lives in the course of service, while some had been permanently disabled in accidents.

Others, according to him, have lost their lives through kidnapping.

Shonuga said that the association was considering taking legal action to seek remedies against the e-hailing companies if their demands were not met.

