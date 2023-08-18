Bolt Records 250 Million Rides In 7 Years Within Nigeria

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has revealed that within Nigeria, it has completed 250 million rides since it began operation in 2016.

The platform shared the news when it commemorated its 10 years of global operations across Europe and Africa.

Elaborating on some of its achievements over the years, Bolt shared that it has over 150 million users in 45 countries and 500 cities across the different mobility products it offers including ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery, micro-mobility (i.e scooter and e-bike rental), etc.

According to Bolt, it also has over 3.5 million drivers and couriers using the app to earn a living or as a side hustle, with over 1 million of them being in Africa.

In a statement by its Nigerian Country Manager, Yahaya Mohammed, the platform promised to remain steadfast in delivering its services with quality.

“As we reach these remarkable milestones in the ride-hailing market, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring safety, affordability, and reliability for all users on our platform.

“Even amid the challenges posed by the ever-changing macroeconomic landscape, our dedication to providing exceptional service remains unwavering.

“We also remain dedicated to collaborating with our driver partners, regulatory bodies, and other industry stakeholders to ensure the growth of the ride-hailing industry in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking regarding its services in Nigeria, Mohammed highlighted a new safety feature implemented for its users.

“We implemented innovative safety features and protocols to safeguard the welfare of both riders and drivers. For example, the audio trip recording feature which empowers both drivers and riders to initiate an audio recording of their trip within the Bolt app, offering a solution in situations where they may feel uncomfortable during the ride,” he said.