Uche Nnaji Emerges APC Guber Candidate In Enugu

Chief Uche Nnaji Thursday emerged the governorshisp candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chief Nnaji is from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state. He scored 1, 070 votes to emerge victorious.

THE WHISTLER gathered that he was the sole aspirant to the position. Five elected state delegates from each of the 260 wards in the state participated in the primaries.

The guber candidate came to the limelight in 1999 when he won the senatorial ticket of the then Alliance for Democracy, AD. He was later to step down for Chief Jim Nwobodo, who was eventually elected senator for the senatorial district.

Uche Nnaji is a brother to Hon Nnoli Nnaji representing Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Nnoli is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP had yesterday elected Mr Peter Mba, a lawyer, as its governorshisp standard-bearer for the 2023 general elections in Enugu State.