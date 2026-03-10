UEFA Fears Impact Of Premier League Spending Rules

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

UEFA has serious concerns about the impact of the Premier League’s new financial rules on the rest of Europe.

England’s top-flight clubs have voted to move to a system called squad cost ratio (SCR) next season.

This allows teams to spend 85% of their income on player costs, although a complicated set of factors means clubs could go as high as 115%.

UEFA’s SCR spending limit is 70%, which all clubs in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League must adhere to.

There is no universal SCR or percentage across the top leagues, but others have more stringent rules than the Premier League.

It means Premier League clubs not in Europe would have much higher spending power.

Advertisement

UEFA, European football’s governing body, fears that it could undermine financial stability measures.

Clubs on the continent may be forced to take additional risks – facing higher costs and losses – to retain their players.

But the Premier League rejects the claim, insisting its new rules will ensure competitive balance. It is against one uniform financial fair play system.

Premier League clubs voted for the new financial rules in November, during an unprecedented campaign in Europe.

A record nine teams qualified for this season – six of them in the Champions League.

Advertisement

All nine have made it through to last 16 in their respective competitions, with the round beginning this week.

No other league comes close. Spain has six teams active, Germany is on five, with France and Italy on four.

When Premier League clubs not in Europe get the additional spending power, UEFA thinks it could increase their ability to attract players.

That could result in the weakening of other European teams, and it has the potential to make English football even stronger.

Andrea Traveso, UEFA’S director of financial sustainability and research, outlined some of the concerns at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit last month.

“The Premier League alone now generates a quarter of all European club revenues,” he said.

Advertisement

“With more spending power on top, this will create tensions in the market.

“The objective at UEFA is financial sustainability. The objective at the Premier League is competitiveness.”

Traveso highlighted how “40% of the top-value players in the world” are at English clubs.

“But many are sitting on the bench or, even worse, in the stands,” he said.

“This is an extraordinary and worrying concentration of talent.”

Traverso said an “inconsistent application of financial regulations” could make matters worse.

Last week the German Bundesliga voted to move to a 70% cost threshold.

Italy’s Serie A has a focus on economic sustainability relative to costs, but it is discussing aligning with Uefa.

In France, where the picture is complicated by the collapse of the league’s TV deal, the emphasis is on audited financial viability. Clubs must demonstrate solvency and budget control.

Since 2022 Spain’s La Liga has operated the 1:1 rule, a strict domestic financial control model. Each club gets specific financial limit based upon the money they have generated.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, a regular critic of the Premier League’s financial power, said last month: “The regulations will cause more inflation and more problems.

“Someone has to harmonise all of this. Financial fair play for La Liga, the Bundesliga, Uefa – this isn’t rocket science.”

Mid-table Premier League clubs such as Brentford and Fulham can easily rival Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus in the transfer market.

It may become harder for those traditional powerhouses to attract and keep players as the budgets of such Premier League clubs increase.