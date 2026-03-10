Expel U.S., Israeli Envoys For Safe Passage Through Oil Route, Iran Tells Europe

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran has announced that Arab and European countries that expel the ambassadors of the United States and Israel will be granted free passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said nations that distance themselves diplomatically from the United States and Israel would be allowed safe navigation through the vital maritime route, a key channel for global oil shipments.

The Guards also warned that Tehran could take broader measures if military strikes against Iran continue. According to the statement, the country would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if the attacks persist.

The warning has raised concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of the world’s oil transport.

In a separate statement, the Revolutionary Guards also pushed back against remarks by Donald Trump that the conflict could end soon.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said.

Advertisement

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, later responded on his Truth Social platform, warning Iran against interfering with oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far,” Trump wrote.

He also added that in such a scenario, the United States would target “easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again,” stating “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them, but I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Trump framed the warning as intended to protect global commerce, calling it “a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait,” and expressed hope it would be “greatly appreciated.”