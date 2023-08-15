UI Approves Three-Day Work Week To Cushion Fuel Subsidy Removal Impact

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Ibadan, Oyo State (UI) has announced the implementation of a three-day work week for its staff in light of the increased price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following the removal of subsidies on the product.

The University noted that the schedule would be a temporary one, as it was implemented due to the huge economic difficulties that the subsidy removal had caused for staff who have to commute to work every day.

This was announced in a statement signed by UI’s Registrar & Secretary to Council, G.O. Saliu, which was seen by THE WHISTLER.

The University however, stated that staff on essential duties were exempted from the new work schedule, adding that the management would review the arrangement if and when the situation improves.

The statement reads, “The astronomical increase in the fuel pump price occasioned by the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has imposed huge economic difficulties on the generality of Nigerians.

“Salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

“After careful consideration of the situation, the University Management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff, which Senate at its meeting of Thursday, 03 August 2023 considered and approved.

“Accordingly, members of staff are now expected to work on-site for three (3) days in rotation per week, with effect from Monday, 14 August 2073.

“It should, however, be noted that those on essential duties are exempted from this adjustment.

“It should be further noted that Management will review the arrangement as the situation improves. Meanwhile, members of staff are to maintain commitment, open communication, and cooperation towards ensuring free workflow, including working from home where and when necessary.

“In light of the foregoing, management seeks the understanding of all Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, and Units towards a smooth implementation of the intervention.”