FLOOD: Prepare To Relocate Until After Rainy Season, Lagos Gov’t Alerts Residents Of Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Others

The Lagos State Government has issued fresh flood alert to residents of Apapa, Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island and Ojo.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, who issued the alert on Tuesday, advised residents of these areas to be wary of heavy rainfall during the week spanning the 14th to 18th of August, adding that it could induce flash flooding during the week and beyond.

Relying on a flood alert advisory issued by the Flood Emergency Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Shodeinde urged all residents of listed areas to be vigilant and watchful about rainfalls during and after the periods.

While urging residents of flood plains and low-lying areas to be ready to move upland till the cessation of the rains, the Permanent Secretary reiterated that people and motorists must also refrain from wading through floods, especially during rainfalls as there is a propensity to be washed away by the intensity of the water.

According to the Seasonal Rainfall Pattern released by the Nigerian Meteorological Services early this year, Lagos will experience more than average rainfall which may result in flash flooding from June till September ending.

The fresh alert is coming a day after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had stated that 19 states and 56 communities across the country could experience flooding due to heavy rainfall this month.

Areas listed to be at risk in Lagos, according to NEMA, include Apapa, Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo, and Surulere.