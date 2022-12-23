UK PM Approves N1.07 Trillion Christmas Gift For Vulnerable People

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has approved £2 billion (1,072,251,675,000 naira) to cater for the needs of vulnerable people during and after the Christmas celebration.

Sunak disclosed this on Friday via his official Facebook page.

He stated that beyond the Celebration associated with the festive season, his government will provide financial support for the less privileged so they could at least, pay for accomodation.

“For too many people, the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a warm and safe environment is beyond reach.

“Words are not enough. We are investing £2 billion to give some of the most vulnerable people a roof over their heads, with targeted support to rebuild their lives, ” Sunak stated.

Christmas is an internationally acclaimed day dated December 25, in which the Christian community celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Sunak practices Hinduism.