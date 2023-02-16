UK Warns Citizens Against Travelling To 23 States In Nigeria 

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Kingdom through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has warned its citizens to avoid travelling to 23 states in Nigeria.

This distress alert by the FCDO was released on Wednesday and is the second alert in the space of four months pointing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) redesign policy which has led to shortages of cash as a major reason for the ban.

The CBN had in October announced the redesign of the N1000, N500, and N200.

However, THE WHISTLER had reported that the new redesign policy has made many Nigerian citizens to be seen stranded at various Automated Teller Machine (ATM) boots across the country, crowded queues at Over The Counter (OTC) withdrawals and some locked up ATM boots due to insufficiency of the new currency.

This new development further led the UK government to advise its citizens to avoid 23 states in the country ahead of the general elections, stating that movement restrictions may be enforced while there is a heightened risk of protests and violence.

The FCDO said “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the redesign and issue of new N200, N500, and N1000 Naira notes. This has led to shortages of cash, which are likely to persist for a period.

“Outbreaks of violence in Southwest Nigeria as a result of cash shortages is seen, risk of other urban areas being impacted across the country, therefore citizens should take extra precautions, particularly when withdrawing cash in crowded spaces, and during night time hours.

“Travelers in Nigeria to avoid Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River State. Also, we advise against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Niger, Kebbi, Abia, Plateau, and Taraba States.

“Therefore, we advise travellers in Nigeria to exercise their judgment, including being aware of any large crowds or potential disturbances.”

The UK government also revealed that around 117,000 British tourists visit Nigeria every year, of which most visits are trouble-free.

It said it is important to keep them on alert.