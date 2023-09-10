Umahi Expresses Disappointment Over Quality Of Work On Enugu-Onitsha Express Road

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Governor , Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has appealed to the federal government and the Works Ministry to bring in new models of delivering federal roads in the Southeast.

Soludo made the appeal when he received the Minister for Works, Engr. Dave Umahi on a courtesy call at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Governor stated that all federal roads in the state have failed, suggesting a mixture of financing options or infrastructure tax credit scheme.

He stated that awarding road contracts from Abuja across the country cannot guarantee delivery as the current system cannot work for the country.

Soludo while appreciating President Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Engr. Umahi as a minister of works stated that in politics, you do not always get what you deserve but what you bargained for.

He pointed out that the construction of the Second Niger bridge if not complemented with the repairs of the Onitsha Owerri road may not help the region.

The governor requested for the possibility of taking a trip with the Minister round the bad roads in the state, noting that the Anambra West-Kogi road that can lead to Abuja in three hours when constructed can be a game changer in the country.

Umahi expressed disappointment at the contractor handling the Enugu-Onitsha Express road,and also passed a vote of no-confidence on the consultants.

He said that the contractors have been summoned to fashion out ways to move forward.

He suggested the use of concrete pavements for roads to last, assuring that they will think outside the box to re-assign and do some roads in the state.