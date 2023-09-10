NDLEA: I Was Given 399 Explosives To Deliver In Kaduna – Man Confesses

A suspect, Asana Leke who was arrested over the possession of 399 improvised explosive devices has confessed to having received them in a car park in Ibadan, Oyo State and to be delivered in Kaduna State.

Leke had confessed upon his arrest, and subsequent interrogation that the explosives were scheduled to be collected by an unidentified person in Kaduna.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, disclosed on Sunday that Asana, 39, was arrested along the Mokwa-Jebba road in Niger State on September 7.

“The suspect and exhibits have since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger state,” the NDLEA said.

Similarly, operatives of the agency intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tins of tomato paste and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes, meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The skunk in the tomato pastes consignment weighing 20.00 kilograms was intercepted at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on September 8.

The agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the meth shipment has a gross weight of 1.60kg seized at a courier company in Lagos.

Another consignment of 556 grams of Canadian Loud sent from Canada to one Tunji Adebayo in Ikorodu, Lagos was also intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms.

“Though Adebayo was not home when operatives visited his house at 52, Aina Atoloye street, Ikorodu, he however directed his younger brother to sign for the package on his behalf. The brother was promptly arrested,” the NDLEA said.

The agency further added, “Beside the various drug control efforts, the state Commands and other formations also continued the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaigns to schools, worship places, palaces and local communities among others.

“Among them include WADA advocacy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maji; the sensitization lectures conducted for members of Hairdressers Association, Ila Orangun; at RCCG, Dominion Tower, Port Harcourt, and for Muslim faithful at Harmony Estate central mosque, Ilorin, among others.”