Special Investigator Quizzes CBN Deputy Governor, Aisha Ahmad Over Emefiele Era Transaction

The special Investigator sitting at the Department of State Services (DSS), office in Abuja has quizzed Aisha Ahmad, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability over some financial transactions carried out during the era of Godwin Emefiele at the apex bank.

The NTA had reported that Ahmad was arrested by the DSS for “alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.”

It medium also reported that “The CBN Deputy Governor is currently being interrogated on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank.”

However, family sources have confirmed on Sunday that Ahmad was indeed questioned by the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to look into all financial dealings carried out by Godwin Emefiele when he held sway as the boss of the apex bank.

Emefiele is still in detention since his arrest by the DSS.

Jim Obazee, ex-chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), who was appointed by Tinubu as a special investigator is leading the probe into likely fraud at the bank.

Ahmad’s interrogation comes barely two weeks after the Deputy Governor of CBN in charge of economic policy, Kingsley Obiora was arrested and detained by the agency.

Unlike Obiora, THE WHISTLER learned that Ahmad was invited for questioning and subsequently released.

The development may not be unconnected to the allegations of financial mismanagement said to have occurred under Emefiele.

Emefiele is currently being prosecuted on a 20-count charge bordering on alleged fraud.

THE WHISTLER gathered that many of such top personnel of the apex bank have been invited for questioning.

Few weeks ago, a former Managerial Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) was arrested and released multiple times on suspicion of an organised crime, THE WHISTLER reports.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunnaya did not immediately respond to text messages when contacted for comment.