Kalu Alleges Rigging, Warns Against Manipulation Of Abia APC Primaries

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Deputy Speaker Rt. Benjamin Kalu, has dismissed speculations surrounding an alleged list of preferred candidates ahead of the party’s primaries in the state, insisting that only democratic processes recognized by the party and the Electoral Act would determine candidates for the 2027 elections.

In a statement titled “Re: Abia APC Pre Primaries List,” Rt. Hon. Kalu described reports of a purported shortlist for House of Assembly, National Assembly, and Governorship aspirants as contrary to the principles of participatory democracy.

According to him, the APC constitution and the Electoral Act clearly recognize only two acceptable approaches for the conduct of party primaries — Direct Primaries and Consensus arrangements reached voluntarily among aspirants.

The Deputy explained that aspirants seeking the party’s ticket must either mobilize grassroots support to emerge victorious through direct primaries or engage in consultations and deliberations capable of producing a consensus candidate acceptable to all parties involved.

The APC leader urged party members across the state to disregard any assumptions or suspicions about the existence of any predetermined list of candidates from any quarter.

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“If such a list exists anywhere, it is by this announcement rendered null and void,” he declared.

Kalu maintained that the spirit of inclusiveness and people-oriented participation which guided the conduct of the party’s congresses in the state would also shape the forthcoming primaries.

He called on party faithful to remain united and focused on strengthening the APC ahead of future electoral contests, assuring members that the leadership of the party at all levels remains committed to fairness and internal democracy.

The Deputy Speaker further encouraged members to continue mobilizing support for the party across communities, emphasizing that the APC in Abia remains strong and formidable despite attempts by what he described as “disruptors” to create confusion within its ranks.

“We have work to do. Let us keep tilling the ground as we have been doing and prepare our party for massive electoral victories across contests next year,” the statement added.

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Kalu reaffirmed the commitment of the party leadership to sustaining unity within the APC in Abia State while expressing confidence in the party’s chances in future elections