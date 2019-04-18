UNILAG ‘Gang-Rape’: Court Denies Babcock University Student Bail

Advertisement

James Aguedo, a student of Babcock University accused of taking part in the gang-rape of a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has been denied bail by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

The trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye, denied 20-year-old Aguedo bail for failing to give compelling circumstances as to why he should be granted bail.

Soladoye in a ruling on Thursday said, “The essence of bail is to ensure the defendant’s attendance at trial. In deciding an application for bail, certain factors must be taken into consideration such as the nature of the charge and the evidence adduced.

“Grant of bail of a defendant in a criminal offence is not automatic, it is at the discretion of the court.

“I am, therefore, of the view that the application before the court has not shown any compelling or exceptional circumstances to warrant the court exercising its discretion in favour of the applicant.

“The application for bail is hereby refused, and the court shall give this case accelerated trial; I so hold,” the judge said.

Aguedo’s counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), had on March 25 asked the court to grant him bail to enable him to write examination at Babcock University in April.

He claimed that the undergraduate suffered from ill-health and needed constant medical attention.

“He has a recurring back ailment. We brought not just a medical report but the history, because he has been attending an orthopaedic hospital.

“The prison facility is not conducive for him,” the SAN said.

Pedro attached an appointment card with the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Yaba, Lagos and a St Dominic’s Catholic Church’s letter of recommendation.

Aguedo is standing trial alongside Moboluwaji Omowole, 19, Chuka Chukwu, 19, Peace Nwankama, 19 and Osemeka Josephine, 20, for serial gang-rape of the UNILAG student whose name was withheld. They allegedly committed the gang rape in 2017 within the UNILAG premises.

The victim had claimed that she was lured by Nwankama to High Rise staff quarters hostel in UNILAG where the suspects allegedly gang-raped her on tape. She also told the court that she was blackmailed with the video and further gang-raped on other occasions by the defendants and collaborators.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until May 2 for continuation of trial while the five defendants remain in the Kirikiri Prisons.