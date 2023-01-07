University Chancellor Accused Of Diverting Funds For Construction Of 500 Units Of Bungalow In Abuja

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Managing Director of Haleems Integrated Services Limited and Chancellor of Espam Formation University, Cotonou, Benin, Mrs. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, has been accused before an Abuja high court of diverting a multimillion naira contract awarded for the construction of 500 Units of bungalows at Karshi FCT, for members of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited.

The accusation was leveled against her and others by Mr. Emmanuel Suku, in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/589/2022.

In documents seen by our correspondent, Suku, deposed before the court that around November 2021, the defendant had approached him to partner her company in financing the Contract to completion with the assurance of 30% profit.

Suku, the MD of Donsuku Cargo Logistics Limited, alleged, “he made payment of the total sum of Four Hundred and Thirty-Six Million, Three Hundred and Twenty-Five Million Thousand Naira only (436, 325,000.00) and Twenty- One Thousand, Five Hundred US Dollars ($21,500) into the bank account which she provided.”

According to a police investigation report from the Force Criminal Intelligence & Investigation Department (FCIID), tendered before the court as one of the plaintiff’s exhibit, it found that “no work has been done on the project since the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021. An uncompleted gatehouse structure and two shipping containers were seen on the site.”

The police also discovered that the plaintiff did not conduct due diligence on the contract/project, adding that the defendant’s bank accounts statement were obtained and it revealed the funds paid to her has been squandered on luxury tantamount to advance fee fraud and cheating.

Based on the development, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ordered service of all the Court processes on the Defendants ( due to her absence in court) by substituted means( on national dallies and her email address) while adjourning the case to 25th January 2023 for the continuation of hearing and for parties to make their case.