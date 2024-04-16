‘Do Your Job, People Are Lobbying For It’— Wike Tells Satellite Towns Coordinator

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, charged the newly inaugurated Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Development (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, to do his work effectively.

Wike gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the STDD Coordinator, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The ceremony in which Justice C.O Agashieze administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance, had Wike saying, “Do your work, a lot of persons lobbied for the position.”

The Minister who said most appointees are often carried away with their appointment, however, urged Zulkiflu to see the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to national development under President Bola Tinubu.

“Most appointees are always carried away by the fact that they have been appointed, and so for them to settle down becomes a problem.

“See it as that Mr President finds you worthy to contribute at this point, to national development, particularly as regards the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“For this government, our priority is to make sure that all the satellite towns get the impact of government.

“So many people are looking for this opportunity, so many people lobbied. In fact, at a time, I began to ask, ‘What is in the Department of Satellite Towns, what do they do, that people were lobbying, please make me coordinator, I need to understand’?

“I did not know that they have a lot of roads, you know, where it concerns contracts and things like that. So, that I came to know,” Wike said.

He further warned against the negotiation of contracts, rather than doing the work, noting that he would not fail to take necessary actions if he found out otherwise.

“Mine is to do your work. If you do your work, everybody will see that you are doing your work. I don’t like praise singers; your action will speak for itself. So now that FCT is seriously involved in the satellite towns, make sure that things are done very well”, he said.