US House Speaker McCarthy Says Donald Trump Made Him

Republican Kevin McCarthy has praised former United States president, Donald Trump, for his influence after he was elected House speaker on Saturday.

Before his emergence, there was an intense lobbying due to a voting session that was held about 15 times before his victory.

Foreign media reports the development as the longest voting session in 164 years.

Kevin told his colleagues in the House of Representatives that he will never give up on the American people.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said nobody should doubt Trump’s “influence” on his political life.

“He was with me from the beginning — somebody wrote the doubt of whether he was there — and he was all in. He would call me and he would call others. And he really was — I was just talking to him tonight — helping get those final votes,” he said.

His predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, considered it a privilege to “gavel out the end of the 117th Congress — an extraordinarily productive session #ForThePeople.”

She was later sworn in Saturday as the Representative for California’s 11th District in the House.