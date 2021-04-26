Unless Politicians Shun Injustice, Insecurity Will Continue – Okorocha

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said the political class must eschew injustice if kidnapping and insurgency, amongst other crimes, must become a thing of the past in the country.

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo West senatorial district in the Senate, also said that unless Nigerian leaders begin to recognize the role of women in raising good children, the country may not witness progress.

He said societies that build strong family systems by empowering women tend to have a smaller number of youths embracing crime.

“A woman is a special creation by God, women are givers and custodians of life, nations that ignore their women are considered failed nations while nations that make good use of their women are called developed nations,” Okorocha said this while receiving an Award of Excellence from the United Business Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora.

“So, if Nigeria must rise again, then we must make a turn around and look at the women. If we don’t carry the women along we are in for a very serious trouble.

“If any nation must get it right it has to start from the family, it is the bad family system that we have today that has given rise to insurgency and other criminality in the country. No sane woman who gave birth to a child will allow the child to go astray.

“The problem is that we have not taken care of the women and we have not empowered the women. Whatever you give a woman is what you get in return.

“While we men have succeeded in dividing this country along religious and ethnic lines, the women have remained a force of unity.

“For as long as we have not empowered the women in the house to give us good family, for as long as our politicians continue on the path of injustice, insurgency and kidnapping will never stop,” he said.