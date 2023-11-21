Rwanda Defeat South Africa To Hand Super Eagles World Cup Qualification Lifeline

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rwanda earned a shocking 2-0 win over South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers encounter at the Huye Stadium in Butare.

Innocent Nshuti gave Rwanda a stunning lead against the run of play twelve minutes into the encounter.

Gilbert Mugisha added the second just before the half-hour mark with a solo effort to send the home supporters into wild jubilations.

South Africa battled to get their footing in the game but they could not muster any chance of note as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

After the restart, the visitors began to get into the game but wayward finishing from Themba Zwane denied them the opportunity to reduce the deficit.

Rwanda defended doggedly to hold on to an historic victory as South Africa struggled for a comeback.

The result has given the Super Eagles a lifeline because a win for South Africa would have given them six points. But the victory has moved Rwanda to the top of the table with four points.

South Africa are in the second position with three points, while the likes of Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe have two points apiece.

Benin Republic have just a point to sit at the bottom of the group.

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a change in fortunes when the World Cup qualifiers resume in June 2024 with a home clash against South Africa followed by a short trip to face Benin Republic.