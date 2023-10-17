UNUBIKO Foundation Clears Over N10m Medical Bills In Abia

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A non-governmental humanitarian organisation, UNUBIKO Foundation, has cleared over N10 million in hospital bills of indigent residents at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State.

The intervention which took place between October 16 and 17, 2023, was to provide aid to indigent residents unable to clear their hospital bills and are compelled to remain in the hospital pending when the debts are paid.

The UNUBIKO Foundation also extended its intervention to beneficiaries from the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency who were on admission at the hospital.

The Founder/Chairman of UNUBIKO Foundation, Chief Chijioke Ume, who holds the traditional tile Ike Abam, said clearing hospital bills of indigent residents would help them return to their homes, reunite with their families and resume their everyday lives.

The Chairman, represented by the Coordinator of the hospital programme, Dr. Okoro Christopher Kalu, noted that the intervention would also help reduce the number of those occupying bed spaces owing to unpaid hospital bills.

L-R: Anosike Uche, Executive Officer, Medical Social Welfare, FMC, Umuahia; Dr. Okoro Christopher Kalu; Emmanuel Ike, Chief of Staff to the SSG, Abia State.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, Kalu said, “So far, as of Monday, we cleared the bills of 14 persons, and we still have about 10 persons listed to be cleared today (Tuesday). We have also informed the hospital about it, which brings the total number of persons reached to 20.

“This intervention is in line with the Modus Operandi of the Foundation, and the Chairman found it worthy for us to assist indigent persons with hospital debts. Some of them have spent four months and three months in the hospital. Some have varying bills running into over 600,000, N400,000, and N100,000.

Kalu Otis

“We had to clear those bills so that they can return to their families and start their normal lives because staying back there is a form of imprisonment.”

The coordinator also noted that the two-day intervention programme was in line with “assisting the state governor, Alex Otti, in ensuring that the benefits of humanitarian services get to the grassroots”.

Expressing her joy, one of the beneficiaries from Ohafia, Njasi Agwu, stated that such a gesture by the foundation had relieved her of her worries, having been detained in the FMC for weeks due to her inability to pay her debt.

Njasi Agwu

The UNUBIKO Foundation cleared Agwu’s hospital debt of N601,000, while the beneficiary, Agwu, appreciated the Founder for restoring her hope to return home.

Another beneficiary, Jumbo Goodness, could not sort the balance of N309,000 at the FMC before the UNUBIKO Foundation cleared her bills.

Jumbo Goodness

Goodness told the team that she was discharged on June 9 but could not raise the balance to enable her to return home.

Similarly, Akudo Enyinnaya, another beneficiary, said she was overwhelmed by the gesture of the Foundation to have cleared N411,000 of her hospital debt.

Chinonyerem Bridget

While the hospital intervention program continued on Tuesday, the beneficiaries were grateful to Chief Ume for their freedom. They prayed that he be strengthened to do more for the indigents in the state.

Reacting, Professor Onyebuchi Azubuike, Chief Medical Director of the FMC, commended the UNUBIKO foundation and its Chairperson, Chief Ume, for the noble and humanitarian gestures and prayed to God to reward him immeasurably.

Anosike Uche, Executive Officer, Medical Social Welfare, FMC, Umuahia, represented Azubuike.

The UNUBIKO Foundation is committed to critical interventions in rebuilding the community’s infrastructure, such as schools, churches, and water supply systems.

The foundation has granted over N700,000 million in funds to benefit more than 50 communities throughout Abia State and beyond.

Through its diverse initiatives, the foundation has, directly and indirectly, impacted the lives of about 12 million individuals.