UPDATED: Jubilation In Ede As Supreme Court Affirms Adeleke Osun Governor

The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State.

The court dismissed the petition of the immediate past governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola, for lack of merit.

Adeleke reacted to his affirmation by the court, saying the victory is a call to service to do more.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Ede on Tuesday, Adeleke also promised to govern the state with fear of God while also applauding the judiciary for upholding previous judgment of the Appeal Court.

“This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day our God ordained to stamp his authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore, celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him. Power is of God and he bestows it in whomever he wishes. I will remain God driven, divinely inspired. I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship victory is an affirmation that we are for the people and by the people.”

Adeleke assured that “To all stakeholders in Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividend of democracy. I commit myself to delivering good governance. In me, you will find a true pro-people governor.

“I seek the support of all Osun residents and citizens. In respective of (those with different) party affiliations, this is our state and we must join hands to develop it.

“My people of Osun State, the good job continues, we will wrap up the implementation of our five-point agenda. We shall focus on grassroots development. We shall embark on agricultural revival of our dear state. Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and underdevelopment. You shall truthfully feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.”