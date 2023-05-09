Lagos Labour Party Leadership ‘Petty, Childish’ – APC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says it is too busy to be distracted by “petty” and “childish” politics of the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

Advertisement

There are insinuations in the camp of LP in the state that APC, particularly APC Lagos, has a hand in the current leadership crisis rocking the party at the national level.

LP was thrown into leadership crisis following an interim order issued by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in April, restraining Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit brought against him and three others.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by some aggrieved members of the party.

Subsequently, Lamidi Apapa on April 6, declared himself as the National Chairman of the party.

Apapa and those who follow him are seen by majority of LP members as moles planted by the ruling APC to scuttle LP’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Advertisement

But speaking with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, the Lagos Publicity Secretary of APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo said the party is focused on giving the people of the state good governance.

“APC Lagos is too focused on our government finishing strong come May 29, and another government taking over, so that we can continue to consolidate on the various developmental programmes and projects of the state government and our party.

“We are just too busy to be distracted by their petty and childish politics, ” Oladejo said.

The ruling party’s spokesman noted that most of the people championing LP in the state were at the forefront of the EndSARS protest in the state, and for that reason are seen as enemies of Lagos who do not want anything good for the state.

“I think they would be in the best position to explain that. But then, you would recall that most of the people who champion Labour Party in the state are also people who were at the forefront of the EndSARS protest that almost got our state down on its knees with attendant wanton destruction of monumental assets of the state.

Advertisement

“We just see them as enemies of state who wouldn’t want anything good for our state. It might just be convenient to start pointing accusing finger,” Oladejo said.

He admonished LP to put its house in order, adding that it was too early for the party to start having leadership crisis.

Touching on the ongoing projects in the state that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to complete before the end of his first tenure, Oladejo assured Lagosians that the governor would fulfill all his promises, noting that Sanwo-Olu’s re-election is a referendum on his first term performance.

“I know the governor keeps his promises and is committed to fulfilling all promises; I mean, that are laid in the social contract between him and the people of the state. That’s the much I can tell you that he would deliver. The result of the last election where he emerged was a referendum on his performance in the first term,” he aveered.