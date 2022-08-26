UPDATED: Minister Commiserates With Families Of Persons Killed In Abuja Building Collapse

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two people who were trapped under a two-storey building that collapsed in the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday night have been confirmed dead.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, condoled with families of the deceased persons in a statement issued by her media aide, Andrew Essien.

Aliyu, who visited the site of the incident, prayed for the repose of their souls and wished the five people were rescued from the rubble of the building quick recovery.

2 trapped, 5 rescued as shopping plaza collapses in Kubwa, Abuja pic.twitter.com/9hmyZh7WKM — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) August 26, 2022

She expresses gratitude to the first responders and institutions of the FCT Administration for their rescuing those that survived.

Essien quoted Aliyu as saying; “I want to say that it was with a very heavy heart that we at the FCT Administration received this sad news and for those in the hospital, we wish them a very quick recovery.

“So far, this is the last recovered body, and he has been confirmed dead. We are still waiting to hear from the National Hospital. There were five cases, two have been discharged, and three others are still receiving treatment. May God give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We want to appreciate the emergency units of the Federal Capital Territory Administration who have put their hands on deck, including the residents of the area who have been up since 1:00 am trying to determine who is alive.

“The building was at the tiling stage and we have here the companies and agencies of government such as ZEBERCED, S&M, SCC, NEMA, FERMA of the FCT, Fire Service, Police, Development Control, DSS, Road Safety, and Directors of all agencies that kept fit and hope alive in search of persons that may be alive.”