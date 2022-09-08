UPDATED: PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Ayu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move which will be seen as a blow to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee, signaling overwhelming support for his leadership.

The request for a motion calling for the vote of confidence was made by Ndudi Elumelu, a House of Representatives member from Delta State, who called on former Senate President Adolphus Wabara to move the motion immediately.

His motion was supported by Balogun Fulani, another lawmaker.

Immediately, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, asked Wabara do put the motion to the members.

Wabara who will soon be confirmed as the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party following the resignation of Walid Jubrin immediately put the motion to the overwhelming chorus of yea.

The meeting held after much horse trading and intrigues of Wednesday night when the National Caucus of the party met.

Wike was conspicuously absent during the Wednesday meeting and was also nowhere to be seen at the NEC meeting on Thursday.

His strong supporters who include Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and governors of Enugu and Abia including senators from Cross River State and many high prolife NEC members stayed away.

But the anti-Wike chieftains of the party were well represented and wasted no time to ensure Ayu survives.

Speaking after the passage of the vote of confidence on Ayu, Atiku said, “We have disagreements but they are not fundamental disagreements.

“I promise you we are determined to resolve them internally. I plead with us all to resolve our disagreements using our rules and regulations.

“Do you see how Senators are now taking over our party? (Laughter). The (Acting) chairman of our BoT is a former Senate President, the former BoT chairman was a Senator,” Atiku said.

On his part, Wabara declared, “Atiku Abubakar, God’s time is the best, this is your time”, he said.

In an apparent reference to Wike, Wabara said, “Let us learn to debrief ourselves in house and avoid playing to the gallery. We should control our anger because we cannot take back words once we utter them, I’m sorry cannot take it back.”