UPDATED: ‘We Won This Election…Will Reclaim Our Mandate’ – Obi Breaks Silence On Presidential Poll

— Calls Senate President ‘Irresponsible’

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party — Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed — have broken the silence of the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of Obi during a press conference held hours after Tinubu’s declaration, Baba-Ahmed said the Labour Party won the presidential election and would reclaim its mandate in due course.

“Our movement is less than eight months old and we won elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where they had an eight-year concurrent government.

“As far as we are concerned, we won this. They refused to upload the results, they refused to refer to the IReV. Just for them to defeat us, it took a serving government and constitutional breach to defeat Peter Obi and my humble self. I tell you we are winners,” said Baba-Ahmed.

Asked how Obi is taking Tinubu’s declaration as president, the LP vice-presidential candidate said “He (Obi) is better than what one could ever imagine, he’s cheerful, he’s hearty, he’s healthy, he’s strong, and what is more? He and I are even believing in Nigeria and the Nigerian people”

Reading the text of the press conference, Baba-Ahmed said “On behalf of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, I address you all and indeed all Nigerians on the current situation in the country following the announcement of the purported results of the presidential election on the 25 February 2023.

“First let me sincerely thank all Nigerians for their belief in us and for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party and for the course they believe in — the birth of a new Nigeria. We are immensely grateful to the youths, Obidients and all the support groups, including the groups in the diaspora for their sacrifices and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election. In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC rules and guidelines, the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and indeed the Nigerian Constitution. As evident, the institutions of the state and leaders that were supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election, again, as was in the past, collaborated and colluded to subvert the will of the good people of Nigeria.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means.

“While painful, we implore you all to remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria are just beginning. We equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for the Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections on 11 March 2023.”

During the press conference, Baba-Ahmed was asked to react to a statement by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, saying that the Electoral Act does not recognize the electronic transmission of election results.

He responded, “The gentleman you are referring to, the Senate President, even though I was a senator and believe in our integrity, this gentleman as far as we are concerned, he contested the presidency and then now is an elected senator returned by the Supreme Court (even though) you cannot contest two offices in the same election.

“It is on record that he contested the presidency and the Supreme Court said he was a senatorial candidate and now he sits as Senate President to give us this kind of opinion.

“It is very difficult for me to say it but I will have to say it. Such an irresponsible person must never be listened to.”